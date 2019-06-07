Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Have Broken Up

The couple — who made the rounds on the red carpet for Cooper's Oscar-nominated directorial debut A Star Is Born — share daughter Lea De Seine, who was born in 2017. Per an insider for People, they are "amicably" working on a way to share custody.
The news that Cooper and Shayk have split comes on the heels of Shayk reportedly moving out of the pair's home in the Pacific Palasides neighbourhood of Los Angeles earlier this week.
The notoriously private couple, who were rumoured to be engaged after Shayk was spotted wearing a diamond ring in 2016, rarely discussed one another publicly.
"I just don't talk about certain things," Cooper told The Howard Stern Show in 2017 of why he didn't take his girlfriend Shayk to premieres. "You're right, it's so great to take someone you're with to a place where a hundred people are going to photograph you every step you make and ask you tons of questions, and then rip it apart the next day. No, no, no, no, no."
"I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly," Shayk told the outlet. "I admire it and I think it’s great, but I think it’s all about personal choice. Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”
In his acceptance speech at February's BAFTA Awards for Best Original Music, Cooper thanked Shayk for helping him through his creative process.
"I...need to thank Irina for putting up with me while I was trying to make music in our basement for a year,” Cooper joked at the ceremony.
Refinery29 has reached out to Cooper and Shayk for comment.
