We're Pretty Sure This Is Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk's Baby's Name & Sex

This, we know for sure: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have a baby. Unless human biological rules broke and we're living in some kind upside-down Benjamin Button reality in which Shayk gets reverse-pregnant and then somehow removes a baby from the world, then she is no longer pregnant because a baby has been born. Shayk was recently pictured stepping out just two weeks after having given birth.
Now, according to E! News, we have a name and sex. The couple welcomed their new daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper to the world, having kept most of her gestation period under careful wrap. Cooper and Shayk are so secretive that we're not even sure if they're engaged. Hell, Shayk never confirmed whether or not she was expecting. We assume that at some point we'll get this all sorted out, but no promises.
Back to the baby.
The name Lea de Seine is obviously incredibly French. Cooper is a major Francophile, having been featured in many clips speaking French online. He picked up the language while studying abroad in the French town Aix-en-Provence for six months during college. Shayk walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show while expecting, which took place in Paris.
"Lea" means bringer of good news. The second name "de Seine" means, of the Seine, the river that runs through Paris. So the name most likely is a reference to their shared love of France. Also, it's an extremely pretty name.
