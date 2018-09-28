The female lead in A Star Is Born is a role that's particularly difficult to cast. She needs to be believable as a real person living in the world, waiting to be discovered and dreaming big. But she also needs to be larger than life, especially onstage. Denuded of her usual theatrical artifice, Gaga more than exceeds those expectations, delivering a performance that's raw and passionate, but also sweet. She's no pushover, however. Unlike the previous iterations of her character, Ally doesn't apologise for Jackson's drinking, or her success eclipsing his own. She challenges him on his behaviour, setting lines that he undoubtedly crosses, eventually culminating in a brutal confrontation that ends with him viciously calling her ugly, preying on what he knows to be her greatest insecurity.