Lady Gaga Could Win An Oscar

Lady Gaga is one step closer to being in the running for an Oscar.
The release date for Bradley Cooper's directorial debut A Star Is Born, starring the award-winning singer, has been moved to prime award show season, shares The Hollywood Reporter.
On Wednesday, Warner Bros. announced that the movie, another in a long line of remakes of the 1937 film of the same name, would be moving its release date from September 28, 2018 to May 18, 2018 (UK release date as yet unconfirmed).
The movie's release date has been moved around a couple times now. It was first slated to hit cinemas in September 2018 before it was moved to the May release date. It must be pretty good, because according to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision was made after executives saw a locked cut of the film.
Gaga confirmed her involvement in the project in August 2016. The American Horror Story alum stated on Twitter that she was "elated" to be a part of the film, calling Cooper, both her co-star and director, a "brilliant visionary artist."
The movie will combine Gaga's passion for music with her love of acting. In fact, the movie shot scenes in Indio, CA, when Gaga was performing at Coachella earlier this year. However, it looks as though she intends to keep some separation between her music and her acting work. While we may know her by her stage name, Lady Gaga, she will be credited in the film by her given name, Stefani Germanotta.
If the "Diamond Heart" singer is called when Oscar nominations roll around in 2019, don't be too shocked. After all, Gaga (under her stage name) scored the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Mini Series for her part in American Horror Story: Hotel in 2016. She was also nominated for an Oscar that same year, for her Best Original Song from the documentary The Hunting Ground.
No matter what happens with A Star Is Born, Gaga has a huge career move ahead: She is set to start a two-year residency in Las Vegas beginning December 2018.
If 2018 is the year of Gaga, we are all for it!
