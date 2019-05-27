Game Of Thrones: The Last Watch Revealed Exactly How Arya Killed The Night King

While Game of Thrones is over forever, there are still many, many outstanding questions about the show, the characters, and how Arya Stark succeeded where so many before her had failed at killing the dreaded Night King.
It was a huge moment in the final season. The Night King strides toward Bran, seemingly ready to chop his head off, when Arya appears flying through the air and stabs the Night King in the heart, causing him to shatter and pretty much saving all of Westeros from a chilly zombie-like fate.
How did she do it? This crucial question was finally answered on Sunday night, when HBO debuted the two-hour documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch.
The cast is shown at a table read, with producer Bryan Cogman reading the script while the camera shows the entire group of actors getting more excited as they realise the story is coming to a pivotal moment.
Cogman reads, “She vaults off a pile of dead wights, leaps at the Night King,” and at this point, Kit Harington, who is obviously hearing this for the first time, gasps, “and she plunges the dagger up through the Night King’s armour. The Night King shatters,” he finishes, and the whole cast claps and cheers while Maisie Williams looks utterly thrilled. Rory McCann, who played the Hound, was fist pumping and Sophie Turner was all smiles.
Arya’s leap through the air makes much more sense now, even though it wasn’t clear to viewers' eyes as the dark scene unfolded. A rewatch of the scene does seem to show piles of dead wights lying around, which Arya leapt off of to save them all. And then she sailed off to save herself.
