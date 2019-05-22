A Girl Has No Spin-Off: Arya Won't Be Getting Her Own Game Of Thrones Sequel & Here's Why

Warning: Spoilers for Game Of Thrones season 8 ahead.
Game Of Thrones is barely cold in its TV grave, but HBO is already moving full speed ahead on its spin-offs. There's Bloodmoon, which already has a cast and will be a prequel to the long-running series, but there's apparently others in the works. After the events of the show's finale, many guessed that one such spin-off would be about Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), whose ending ironically would be a great beginning to a brand new series as she sails into the unknown beyond Westeros. However, when The Hollywood Reporter asked programming president Casey Bloys about that specific possibility, he had a very simple answer. Actually, four: "Nope, nope, nope," and also, "No."
Advertisement
This is disappointing news, especially because Maisie Williams herself was surprised with how her character's story ended.
"I wanted Arya to kill Cersei even if it means [Arya] dies too," she told Entertainment Weekly after the finale. "Even up to the point when Cersei’s with Jaime I thought [while reading the script], ‘He’s going to whip off his face [and reveal its Arya]’ and they’re both going to die. I thought that’s what Arya’s drive has been.”
But Bloys is thinking about it from a more logistical perspective.
"Part of it is, I do want this show — this Game of Thrones, Dan and David's show — to be its own thing," he told THR. "I don't want to take characters from this world that they did beautifully and put them off into another world with someone else creating it. I want to let it be the artistic piece they've got. That's one of the reasons why I'm not trying to do the same show over. George has a massive, massive world; there are so many ways in. That's why we're trying to do things that feel distinct — and to not try and redo the same show. That's probably one of the reasons why, right now, a sequel or picking up any of the other characters doesn't make sense for us."
Does that mean Ghost won't get a spin-off either? I'll just assume he and Jon (Kit Harington) live happily ever after.
Advertisement