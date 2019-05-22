Maisie Williams Thought Arya's Storyline Would End Totally Differently

Warning: Spoilers for Game Of Thrones season 8 ahead.
Game Of Thrones is over for good, and no amount of wishing or petitioning will change what went down in the series finale. Some people don't like that Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) storyline ended as a tyrant, or that Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) of all people ended up on the throne, or that Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) wrote those things about Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) in the annals of the Kingsguard. While Sophie Turner, who played Sansa on the show, had harsh words about those who wanted HBO to totally redo the season, her co-star Maisie Williams does have one regret.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actress behind Arya lamented that she didn't get a chance to finish her infamous kill list. The only person left was Cersei (Lena Headey), and just before Arya fulfilled her destiny on the penultimate episode, The Hound (Rory McCann) holds her back, saying she shouldn't live her life like him.
“I just wanted to be on set with Lena again, she’s good fun,” Williams explained to the outlet. “And I wanted Arya to kill Cersei even if it means [Arya] dies too. Even up to the point when Cersei’s with Jaime I thought [while reading the script], ‘He’s going to whip off his face [and reveal its Arya]’ and they’re both going to die. I thought that’s what Arya’s drive has been.”
But, as Turner's tattoo predicted, the pack survived, and Arya sailed off into the sunset to explore the world beyond Westeros.
"It was a shock for me because that wasn’t how I envisioned her arc going this year. Then I realized there were other things I could play, bringing Arya back to being a 16-year-old again," she reasoned, adding, “It’s not a Game of Thrones ending for Arya, it’s a happy ending."
