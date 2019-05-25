The Cast Of Netflix's What/If Is Sprawling & Full Of New Faces — Here's Who's Who

Are you ready for Renée Zellweger on your television screens? While Zellweger has been a Hollywood staple for decades at this point, she’s never graced the small screen before. So, leave it to Netflix to actually hook her in with a brand new series, What/If. In the 10-episode series, Zellweger stars as venture capitalist Anne Montgomery and according to the show’s description, the series, examines "the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things… [the show] will tackle a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life.” Yes, okay, where do we sign up?
Unfortunately, the show is already getting panned by critics, but honestly, maybe that just makes it even more watchable if we know it’s going something else.
Zellweger isn’t the only one in the series, of course, and she’s joined by a dozen different actors and actresses you’ve more than likely come across in your own television watching before. If you’re settling in to watch What/If over the bank holiday weekend, here’s a handy who’s who of the cast and exactly where you’ve seen them before.