The Cast Of Netflix's What/If Is Sprawling & Full Of New Faces — Here's Who's Who

Are you ready for Renée Zellweger on your television screens? While Zellweger has been a Hollywood staple for decades at this point, she’s never graced the small screen before. So, leave it to Netflix to actually hook her in with a brand new series, What/If. In the 10-episode series, Zellweger stars as venture capitalist Anne Montgomery and according to the show’s description, the series, examines "the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things… [the show] will tackle a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life.” Yes, okay, where do we sign up?
Advertisement
Unfortunately, the show is already getting panned by critics, but honestly, maybe that just makes it even more watchable if we know it’s going something else.
Zellweger isn’t the only one in the series, of course, and she’s joined by a dozen different actors and actresses you’ve more than likely come across in your own television watching before. If you’re settling in to watch What/If over the Memorial Day holiday, here’s a handy who’s who of the cast and exactly where you’ve seen them before.
1 of 15
Renée Zellweger as Anne
What/If marks not only Zellweger’s first starring television role, but her first regular television role ever. Up until now, she’s strictly been a film actress, rising to star status with 1996’s Jerry Maguire — you know, her iconic line “you had me at hello” which earned her an Academy Award nomination. She wouldn’t win the award until 2003’s Cold Mountain, claiming Best Supporting Actress. Zellweger is also the unstoppable Bridget Jones and has reprised the role in three different movies, and will completely transform herself into Judy Garland for the upcoming Judy.
2 of 15
Jane Levy as Lisa
Levy starred as Tessa for three seasons of ABC’s Suburgatory before the show was canceled in 2014. But, her first starring role was actually Mandy Milkovich in season 1 of Showtime’s Shameless. She’s since appeared on Hulu’s Castle Rock and and Twin Peaks.
Advertisement
3 of 15
Blake Jenner as Sean
Jenner first sang his way into our hearts playing Ryder on Glee, and also popped up in two episodes of Supergirl (he used to be married to Supergirl herself, Melissa Benoist). He’s also appeared in indie favs like The Edge of Seventeen and Everybody Wants Some.
4 of 15
Daniella Pineda as Cassidy
Just last year, Pineda tried to escape from Isla Nublar and some dinosaurs in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom where she played dino expert Zia. She played Sophie Devereaux during the first season of The Originals (and popped up on The Vampire Diaries, too). She also currently has a starring role on TBS’ The Detour.
5 of 15
Louis Herthum as Foster
If you enjoy watching murderous robots, then you’ve come across Herthum before. For the past two seasons he’s played Peter Abernathy, Dolores’ host dad on HBO’s Westworld. He’s also appeared on True Blood, True Detective, and Breaking Bad.
6 of 15
Derek Smith as Kevin
What/If marks Smith’s first starring role in a series, after having popped up in episodes of Criminal Minds, Drop Dead Diva, The Good Wife, and Grey’s Anatomy.
7 of 15
Keith Powers as Todd
Powers has come a long way since his first television role in 2013 where he played “Stringer Guy” in an episode of Pretty Little Liars. He played Tyree in Straight Outta Compton and also had a role in Bella Thorne’s Freeform series, Famous in Love.
Advertisement
8 of 15
Nana Ghana as Sophie
Following Sundance 2018, Ghana was named to Entertainment Weekly’s “Ones to Watch” following her role in White Rabbit. Her next major project is actually her directing debut, with LA Woman Rising, which is narrated by Rosario Dawson.
9 of 15
Marissa Cuevas as Christine
Cuevas has appeared in a handful of our favorite television shows, from Modern Family, to The Big Bang Theory, and Faking It and has Disney Channel credits to her name with Lab Rats and Kickin’ It. She’s also a part of The CW’s musical series, I Ship It.
10 of 15
Samantha Ware as Angela
Ware got her start on Glee playing Jane Hayward, and even took her voice over to one episode of NCIS: New Orleans where she also sang. She’s also appeared on Chicago Med and Bull.
12 of 15
Saamer Usmani as Avery
Usmani played Martin on seasons 1, 3 and 4 of Reign and most recently played Paul Mago on Comedy Central’s The Other Two. He also did some voices and the motion capture performances for Assassin's Creed: Origins.
Advertisement
13 of 15
Dave Annable as Dr. Ian Harris
Annabel played Justin Walker on over a 100 episode of ABC’s Brothers & Sisters and then went on to play Dr. Adam McAndrew during the first and only season of Red Band Society. He also played Jake in the beloved rom-com What's Your Number?
14 of 15
Gabriel Mann as Gage Scott
Congrats to Mann for snagging a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice TV Male Scene Stealer for his work as Nolan Ross on four seasons of Revenge. Prior to that, he played Arthur Case for four episodes of Mad Men, and played Jacob on Ray Donovan. He also voiced Bruce Banner on The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
15 of 15
John Clarence Stewart as Lionel
If you’re a big Netflix/Marvel fan, you’ve seen Stewart as Alex Wesley in Luke Cage, and since that was sadly canceled, he’s got a role in the upcoming Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.
Advertisement