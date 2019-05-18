Just before the final episode of Game of Thrones airs, BBC & HBO is here with a preview of their new show to make the withdrawals a bit easier.
His Dark Materials is based on Phillip Pullman book trilogy by the same name. If you’re looking for another big-budget, adventure story featuring the right balance of darkness and fantasy, keep your Sunday nights open and your HBO subscription activated.
The joint production between HBO and BBC is still described as “coming soon,” leaving intrigued potential viewers guessing.
I know how you might be feeling. You just committed years to Game of Thrones, and you’re not sure if you’re emotionally ready to commit to another show so soon — especially if you don’t know where it’s going. Not to fear, His Dark Materials has already been confirmed for a second season. So, if you were wondering if you’d catch feelings after the first eight episodes only to be let down by it not being renewed, you’re in luck.
The story might seem vaguely familiar. The 2007 film The Golden Compass was an adaptation of the first book. What might also look familiar is the star-studded cast they have for the series. James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, Dafne Keen, Clarke Peters, and Lin-Manuel Miranda all star in it.
His Dark Materials is set in an alternate universe in which everyone’s soul is embodied by a shape-shifting animal called a Daemon. There’s kidnapping, conspiracy, and no shortage of action and adventure. Based on the trailer alone, this adaptation is going to be much darker than the film.
The story is on an epic scale, so it comes as now surprise that the budget is as well. According to Deadline, it is among the most expensive productions in British history. So, expect those polar warbears to look as real as the real thing...if there was a real thing.
We’re officially keeping an eye out for any news of a release date because in just a couple short days, we will have a huge Game of Thrones-sized hole in both our hearts and our Sunday night plans.
His Dark Materials will be released in late 2019.
