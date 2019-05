Victoria Beckham's Moon Water May Not Be As Magical As It Sounds

But that hasn't stopped many people from trying to tap into the moon's energy using water. Lots of people make their own moon water by "charging" a jar of water beneath the full moon for a night. Then, people use the moon water for all kinds of things, from cleansing crystals , to bathing in moon water, or simply using it as an alter. Of course, some people also drink moon water in order to absorb the energy of the moon. Considering how much it would likely cost to ship a German bottled moon water to the UK (prices aren't listed on the website), making your own might be your best bet.