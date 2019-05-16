Wait — Is This Big Game Of Thrones Character Actually Still Alive?

Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) works hard but the Game Of Thrones showrunners might just work harder. On Sunday night, we watched some of the biggest deaths in series history go down, which included Cersei (Lena Headey), Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), and, if you believe this Reddit theory, Arya (Maisie Williams)??? However, 21-year-old Tumblr user Clementine pointed out some undeniable facts that give even the most cynical GOT fans reason to believe that the Lannister brother is not actually dead.
The first clue that something was off was the fact that no cast members have posted any tributes to Coster-Waldau the way they have for other deaths that occurred this season. For instance, here's Sophie Turner's goodbye to Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy.
I know it hurts. But Somewhere in the multiverse 👑🌞🌴@missnemmanuel 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/nP2vdYqkeH— Raleigh Ritchie (@RaleighRitchie) May 7, 2019
As for Coster-Waldau, while he did post his own farewell picture on Instagram, his caption was just a tribute to Headey.
"The best, sweetest most wonderful sister from another mother @iamlenaheadey," he wrote. "That was a fun decade."
That fact alone is enough to set off alarm bells, but Clementine pointed out one more clue that's a bit more concrete. Entertainment Weekly has done exit interviews with every cast member who has died this season, which have included Headey and Rory McCann, who played the Hound. The one goodbye interview they haven't posted? Coster-Waldau's.
When a reader asked writer James Hibberd why Coster-Waldau's interview hadn't gone up, his reply was a cryptic "Holding that one for a bit..."
Holding for what? Unless EW decided to change up their tradition at the very end of the season, it's likely because Jaime isn't actually dead. Instead, EW is saving their interview for his real goodbye. After all, if the man can survive losing a hand and being stabbed in the stomach, then what's a couple of rocks?
Game of Thrones season 8 airs on Mondays in the UK on Sky Atlantic and Now TV
