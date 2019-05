How To Pack For A Holiday, According To A Certified KonMari Consultant

More iconic than almost anything involved in the KonMari method is the rolled folding technique . Roberts says this technique is "ideal" for packing a suitcase. In fact, she points out that folding your items in this way all the time will actually make packing a lot easier. "When you are committed to showering your personal items with gratitude, you will be inspired to treat your items with care. For example, if you have already folded and stored your clothing items in your home, you will be rewarded with the ease of removing these already folded items and placing them directly into your suitcase," she tells Refinery29. "Upon arrival to your destination, you will be able to remove the nicely folded items and place them immediately into your hotel dresser. With a process so simple and streamlined, you will find yourself more motivated to actually fully unpack your suitcase. "