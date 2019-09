Ahead Of The Met Gala, Remember: ‘You Can’t Have Camp Without Queer’

This means that there's one big thing missing from Sontag's definition of camp: queerness . In 1994’s The Politics and Poetics of Camp , critic Moe Meyer accused Sontag’s essay of “removing, or at least minimizing, the connotations of homosexuality” from camp, and defined camp as “strategies and tactics of queer parody.” Sontag does mention the influence of queer culture on camp, but not until near the end of her essay, when she notes, "one feels that if homosexuals hadn’t more or less invented Camp, someone else would." In a 2018 essay on camp, linguist Chi Luu responds to Sontag with, "Would they have? I wonder. What other subculture would have the drive and the expressive urgency to develop something as frivolously influential as camp ?" Sontag's essay doesn't discuss race, either, though some believe that camp's origins are in the black community. "I believe it’s part of the Black culture through the ages, sometimes adopted by the gay community," former Essence editor-in-chief Constance White told Refinery29 earlier this month.