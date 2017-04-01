How The UK's Favourite Netflix Shows Differ, Region By Region

Netflix doesn't like to reveal traditional "viewing figures," but the streaming giant has released some interesting information about the UK's favourite shows.
The type of programmes we watch online varies significantly from region to region, Netflix told the Press Association. Londoners tend to enjoy dramas such as The Crown and House of Cards, while spookier series such as American Horror Story are especially popular in the north-east.
Viewers in Scotland and Wales appreciate a comedy with a local flavour. The Glasgow-based sitcom Still Game is frequently streamed north of the border, while Gavin & Stacey, set partly on Barry Island, is a favourite among Welsh subscribers.
Viewers in the north-west are more drawn to reality shows such as RuPaul’s Drag Race and Hell’s Kitchen, while teen dramas like Gossip Girl and Skins remain popular in the south-east. Meanwhile, viewers in the Midlands are often enticed by fantasy shows, and people in the south-west lean towards series with sci-fi or futuristic themes.
The regional trends were calculated by analysing shows streamed by UK subscribers between October 2016 and March of this year. Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos also pinpointed the show which helped streaming to take off properly in the UK.
:Breaking Bad was a breaking point for Netflix in the UK when we started premiering new episodes. It accelerated our business and became the way [people] identified with us," he told the Press Association. "They didn’t need to know how Netflix worked, they just wanted to see Breaking Bad. So it was exciting for us to do that and then premiere [spin-off series] Better Call Saul."
