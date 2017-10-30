Here's Everything Coming To UK Netflix In November

Yes, it's nearly November. Things tend to get hectic at this time of year, but before all the craziness of Christmas really begins, you deserve to kick back and blitz your Netflix subscription.
This month, the streaming giant is adding more first-rate films to its library, including La La Land with Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, Girl with a Pearl Earring starring Scarlett Johansson, and the classic Meg Ryan-Billy Crystal rom-com When Harry Met Sally. You might like to warn your flatmates before you watch the iconic orgasm scene.
Netflix is also launching some exciting new shows. Spike Lee has created comedy-drama series She's Gotta Have It based on his classic film of the same name, and Jack O'Connell and Michelle Dockery share screen time in the Western series Mudbound. If you're a documentary lover, look out for Cuba and the Cameraman, an insight into how Fidel Castro's policies have affected the lives of ordinary Cuban families.
Click through to see every single new title – and its release date – on Netflix this November.