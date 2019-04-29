Janet Jackson Is A Rock Hall Of Famer — & Here’s How She Was A Feminist Music Pioneer

It’s hard to put my finger on why, exactly, the video for the final single from Rhythm Nation was so impactful, but the Herb Ritts-directed take on “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” became an obsession. Maybe it was the way Ritts made her look like one of the glamorous supermodels whose presence had loomed over the late ‘80s. Maybe it was the happiness that seemed to radiate off her in the stripped-down video; it was a Janet we’d never seen before, as if she became a stunning sexual goddess overnight, with curves, confidence and some mysterious joy that I wouldn’t understand for years. This marked a fundamental shift in how I (and millions of others) viewed Janet Jackson: I had been a fan, now I wanted to have what she had.