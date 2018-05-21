Janet Jackson Reminded Us Why She's An Icon In 10 Electric Minutes At The BBMAs

"Thank you Bruno. Thank you Billboard," Jackson said. "I am deeply humbled and grateful for this award. I believe that for all the challenges, for all our challenges, we live at a glorious moment in history. It's a moment when at long last, women have made it clear that we will no longer be controlled, manipulated, or abused. I stand with those women and with those men equally outraged by discrimination who support us in heart and mind. This is also a moment when our public discourse is loud and harsh. My prayer is that, weary of such noise, we turn back to the source of of all calmness. That source, that source is God. Everything we lack, God has in abundance. Compassion, sensitivity, patience, and a boundless love. So again, I want to thank all of you for this honour. And I thank God for giving me the precious energy that lets me live my life as an artist who every single day seeks to expand my capacity to love."