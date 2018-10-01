"[Times] were different and what was acceptable then is definitely not acceptable now and nor should it have been then, but that's sort of the way that it was," the former Secret Life of the American Teenager star explained. "I feel very differently about the movies now and it's a difficult position for me to be in because there's a lot that I like about them. And of course I don't want to appear ungrateful to John Hughes, but I do oppose a lot of what is in those movies."