Panorama Is Already Better Than Coachella For One Important Reason

Panorama, the NYC music festival that has been dubbed the “Coachella of the East,” has only been around for three years. Produced by Goldenvoice, the same group that puts on Coachella (in Indio, California) and Rock on the Range (in Columbus, Ohio), Panorama has yet to become the legend of its older Cali sister. It has yet to be stretched out over the course of two weekends. It appears that Kendall Jenner was the only supermodel in attendance at last year’s event, but that still counts for something. Panorama has some big shoes to fill, it’s true. But this year, the festival has proven itself to be better than Coachella in at least one integral way: with a Black woman. Headlining this year’s festival is the legendary icon Janet Jackson . Putting a Black woman at the center of their lineup has won Panorama serious brownie points with me.