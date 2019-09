During The Full Pink Moon In Libra, Let Pleasure Be Your Guide

Because the Pink Moon is in romantic Libra , this Friday night is a time for pleasure. “If you’re looking to dive deeper into this full moon energy, my suggestion is to let pleasure be your guide,” says Herstik. “This is a good time for ritual baths with Epsom salts and candles , it’s a good time for sex magick and using your orgasms to manifest, it’s a good time to seduce yourself , to go out dancing, or to spend time writing yourself a love letter. Libra is a romantic and wants us to get in touch with our hearts. We can use this full moon to do just that."