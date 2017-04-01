How To See April's Stunning Full Pink Moon

April’s full moon is known as the Full Pink Moon. For those wondering, no, this is not a sign of the sky getting on board with the millennial pink trend.
In fact, the name has nothing to do with the color of the moon at all. Like many other full-moon monikers, Native American tribes named April’s full moon after a seasonal occurrence: the growth of wild ground phlox, a vibrant pink flower that marks the beginning of spring. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the moon has also been called the Fish Moon and the Sprouting Grass Moon.
The moon is set to reach peak fullness at 2:08 a.m. on April 11. However, if staying up into the early hours isn't your thing, you’ll be able to see gorgeous views of the full moon anytime between April 10 and 12.
The Full Pink Moon isn't the only astronomical event worth watching this month. Jupiter will reach opposition, coming close to Earth before the full moon on Friday, April 7, and the month will close out with the Lyrid Meteor Shower, which is set to peak on April 22 and 23.
On Tuesday, April 11, be sure to head outside or go to Slooh.com at 8 p.m. for a live broadcast of the Full Pink Moon in all its glory. If only the moon reached peak fullness on Wednesday — it would be the perfect opportunity for a Mean Girls joke.
