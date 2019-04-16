We Finally Know The Fate Of The Red-Headed Lannister Soldier AKA Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's Game Of Thrones cameo was a bizarre treat for Maisie Williams. His character didn't do much other than sing a tiny song and fade off into memory, but the season 8 premiere revealed the creators weren't done giving the singer the true GOT treatment, announcing they brutally killed him off back in season 7 in the battle between Jaime and Daenerys.
This particular tidbit dropped while Bronn was enjoying a moment a the brothel (because is it really a Game Of Thrones premiere without boobs?) as the women discussed the diminishing Lannister army.
"That boy Eddie," one said.
Advertisement
"The ginger?" another replied.
“That’s him. Came back with his face burned right off. He’s got no eyelids now.”
This is too specific not to be a nod to the controversial cameo, which was as mocked as it was celebrated, and it's certainly bittersweet for Sheeran, who once told BuzzFeed this:
"I know what Game of Thrones fans hoped happened to my character. I’m sure they think my character got brutally, brutally murdered, but I think my character is still out there," he explained last year. "I think he’s chillin’. It was fun being in Game of Thrones, but I definitely think they should’ve killed me off in the episode. I reckon that probably would’ve been the redemption for people that didn’t like it."
Getting your face burned off is certainly a horrible way to go, but it also leaves the door open for Sheeran to...maybe not be dead? "What is dead may never die" as the Greyjoys say. What if, after all this, it's eyeless Ed Sheeran who ends up on the throne? Bet that's not in any of your Reddit theories.
Game Of Thrones season 8 airs in the UK on Sky Atlantic and is available to stream on Now TV
Advertisement