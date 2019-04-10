This Vibrator Was Designed To Make A Statement

“I like your ring!” “Thanks, it’s a vibrator!”
That’s an exchange you might have while rocking the Palma, a new vibrator from Unbound — unless you'd prefer to keep your ring's true identity a secret, that is. The latest innovation in wearable sex toys, Unbound's Palma vibrator was designed to be shown off. It looks like a ring, featuring a simple gold (or silver, if you prefer) bar that can be worn in two ways: with the bar positioned vertically, running down the length of your finger, or with the bar positioned horizontally, stretching across the length of three fingers.
This bar is much more than a bar, however — it’s a waterproof vibrator with five unique vibration settings. The first three are your reliable settings: low, medium, and high. The fourth is tilt-responsive, meaning that the vibration becomes more or less intense depending on how you tilt the ring. The highest vibration comes at a 90 degree angle, and the vibration stops entirely when the bar is laid flat. The fifth vibration is customisable: you can tap out a rhythm on the ring and it will repeat it back to you. Palma comes with a cute, diamond-shaped ring stand — simply place it in to recharge.
As for the box itself, Palma comes in the cutest packaging I’ve ever seen for a sex toy. The pink and blue colour-blocked cardboard box has an inside design featuring a manicured Palma-wearing hand dialling a pink telephone and the words “Feelin’ Myself” repeating in blue and gold. Priced at £97.97, the Palma is available in ring sizes 5-8.
The Palma isn’t the first wearable sex toy from Unbound — but it is the first vibrating one. The sexual wellness brand also offers beautiful gold and silver bondage accessories including a harness, nipple and clit clamps, a cock ring bracelet, and handcuff bangles, plus a non-vibrating massage ring featuring two decorative spheres. Unbound also carries vibrators, dildos, butt plugs, lubricants, and other sex toys and accessories.
Unbound’s self-described mission is “to solve the orgasm gap, educate the world about sexual health and drive gender equality, once and for all,” according to a statement. The company began when co-founder and CEO Polly Rodriguez was diagnosed with cancer at age 21. The radiation treatment meant she went through early-onset menopause, and she was disappointed by the lack of sexual health information available to her. After a nurse suggested she buy herself a vibrator, she visited a local sex shop and found it seedy and unwelcoming. Rodriguez became determined to change that. Along with co-founder Sarah Jayne, she launched Unbound in 2014. The company now offers over 50 products created by a team of 10 women. Click through the slideshow to see some of their best-selling products.