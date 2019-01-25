The pillar of any good relationship is open communication — and that doesn't stop at being honest about whose turn it is to do the dishes. Opening up about sex with your partner, whether it's about your birth control options, the positions that make you feel best, or the need to take emergency contraception, is essential to truly enjoying your sex life.
That's why, in partnership with Plan B One-Step, we created a handy guide to the most common sex conversations you might encounter, tapping Katharine O'Connell White, MD, MPH, and Rachel Needle, PsyD, for their best advice on how to navigate each. No matter if it's a new Hinge fling, a veteran booty call, or a long-term relationship, you should feel empowered to have these conversations — especially when they help ensure safe sexual health practices and more enjoyment to help you reach that O. Read ahead to see how Dr. White and Dr. Needle break it all down. A better sex life awaits you.