It turns out that people living with CF aren’t supposed to come within six feet (yes, you read right, Will and Stella decide to reclaim a foot, thus Five Feet Apart) of each other, for fear of passing on dangerous bacteria that might be fatal to the other. These two can’t even touch, let alone hold hands, or kiss. Just standing too close to each other could mean a painful and terrifying death. As a result, Five Feet Apart relies even further on its actors — if their chemistry’s a bust, then there’s nothing to root for. Luckily, director Justin Baldoni (Rafael Solano from Jane the Virgin, in his feature directorial debut) has the charismatic Richardson and Sprouse to carry a melodrama so emotionally manipulative that you can’t help but be impressed when it elicits the very reactions you’re trying to resist.