Suddenly, Haley Lu Richardson is everywhere. The 24-year-old actress has been working steadily since she was 16, but she's experiencing a windfall of late. In the past two years, she appeared in six feature films, many of them critically acclaimed (if you haven't watched Support the Girls yet, do it).
When it comes to star-making potential, though, none of those past roles can compare to her starring appearance in Five Feet Apart, a movie that rivals The Fault In Our Stars for the title of Ultimate Tragic Teen Romance. In the film, Richardson plays Stella, a resilient and positive young woman given a rough set of cards: She has cystic fibrosis, and a limited life expectancy. When Will (Cole Sprouse), a rakishly charming fellow CF patient, walks into the hospital, she wants to really live.
Richardson's earnest, endearing performance in Five Feet Apart carries the movie (with a great co-lead in Sprouse). As with all of her roles, Richardson seems real. And since she's about to cross over into household name, let's take a stroll through her past roles.