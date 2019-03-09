Live from @gameofthrones Bleed #ForTheThrone blood drive at @SxSW in Austin! https://t.co/P1bbdn266w— Red Cross Blood Southwest (@RedCrossBloodSW) March 8, 2019
HBO has put together a whole GAME OF THRONES blood drive event at #SXSW called “Bleed for the Throne” in partnership with the Red Cross. There’s guards, horses, wildlings, and even Shake Shack. pic.twitter.com/LMSC1n7yfM— Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) March 8, 2019
"When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die." — Cersei@GameOfThrones #BleedForTheThrone #SXSW pic.twitter.com/SYzJsJhqMC— atxconcert (@atxconcert) March 7, 2019
I bled for the Throne, and now I’m joining the Dothraki ??⚔️ #SXSW #BleedfortheThrone pic.twitter.com/XF36n2FtWM— Tony Perna (@tonyperna_) March 8, 2019
That awk moment when your mom wants to go donate blood with you cause they’re giving out Game of Thrones shirts but you can’t donate blood because you’re gay and have touched a penis. #BleedfortheThrone— ? kiss me im irish ? (@nicklinkefus) March 7, 2019
You know this contest excludes diabetics and LGBTQ+ right?— ♫ SifiChick ♪ (@Sifichick) March 8, 2019
Very good cause but this contest excludes SO many people.
So... no gay people or hemophiliacs or people who aren’t healthy... nice.— JasunMark (@doctorjasun) March 8, 2019
No, because my country is backward and won’t let me give blood despite being a universal donor.— Pontifex Minimus ?️?☮️? (@revndm) March 8, 2019