The trailer opens with Arya telling someone "I know death. He's got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one." Already, Reddit is obsessing over the line with one person claiming these are the final words said to Jaime before Arya kills him to steal his face and get to Cersei, while another insists she is threatening a White Walker , whose death may look difference than their mortal counterparts. Either way, CHILLS. And that's just in the first few seconds. But from there, we are offered little in the way of actual information about what to expect. We will the glorious dragons fly into Winterfell alongside their mother and her new partner, Jon Snow. We see Cersei drinking wine and overlooking land, looking like Scar staring off of Pride Rock.