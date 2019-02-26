Back in 2016, Ariana Grande told us that her signature ponytail is something she’s worn since middle school. "The ponytail has always been a part of my life,” she explained. “But I do like to mix it up now and again." But if you’ve been following her career over the past eight years or so, you’d know that her M.O. on the look hasn’t really changed much at all.
Grande’s ponytail is a huge, very noticeable part of her public persona — and it just might be the smartest branding move we've seen from a hairstyle. So much so, it’s been mentioned in countless interviews and articles, her Twitter replies, and late-night sketches. Fans have even gone so far as to craft in-depth conspiracy theories surrounding the rare moments Grande decides to give her scalp a break and let her hair down.
We’ve resigned to the fact that we’ll probably never know exactly why everyone is so fascinated by her ponytail, but that doesn't mean we can't explore the topic. In fact, we put together photographic proof that Grande’s ponytail is the real, absolute love of her life (sorry, Piggy Smallz).
Ahead, we tracked every time Grande has mixed up her ponytail, offering us Instagram #hairporn in the process.