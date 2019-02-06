Meghan Markle’s “Inner Circle” Call Out The “Global Bullying” Against Her

“We had a couple of days together recently," a friend recalled of a visit to England. "Her husband was out of town on work. In the room she made up for me, there was a candle lit by the bed, slippers and a robe. We were the only two in the house. It was our time. She made the most lovely meals. She made tea every day. It was raining and muddy outside, so the dogs got all dirty, and she’s wiping them off with towels. How much she loves her animals, how much she loves her friends, how much she loves feeding you, taking care of you — none of that has changed."