What Can We Expect From Cazzie David’s New Show?

As for what the show will be like, we have lots of Cazzie David content to guess from. Not dissimilar to the plot of Half-Empty, 86-ed follows the neurosis of a girl, played by David, suffering from a breakup, and how those emotional impulses impact her day-to-day. It was also written and produced alongside Kalani. Frizzell's past work is a little raunchier, having directed the explicit 2018 film Never Goin' Back about two teenage girls. The two could not balance each other out better.