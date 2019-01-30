What Can We Expect From Cazzie David’s New Show?

Like Broad City and Insecure, Cazzie David has just graduated from web series to the big(ger) screen. The comedian and writer, who released the first season of her web series 86-ed in 2017, received a pilot order from Amazon for her comedy Half-Empty, written with her writing partner Elisa Kalani.
Deadline reports that Amazon has green-lit the pilot to be directed by Augustine Frizzell, with Sarah Heyward of Girls executive producing and acting as showrunner. David is slated to star in the single-camera comedy, playing the role of a college student whose imagination and paranoia get the better of her.
"Hey lil update on me in the midst of all the horror and tragedy in the world," David wrote on Instagram on Monday. "We finally get to make our show ab just that :)"
In a statement typical of the daughter of Larry David, she told Deadline, "It’s been a delightful collaboration. Although I have nothing to base that on, having never collaborated.”
As for what the show will be like, we have lots of Cazzie David content to guess from. Not dissimilar to the plot of Half-Empty, 86-ed follows the neurosis of a girl, played by David, suffering from a breakup, and how those emotional impulses impact her day-to-day. It was also written and produced alongside Kalani. Frizzell's past work is a little raunchier, having directed the explicit 2018 film Never Goin' Back about two teenage girls. The two could not balance each other out better.
In addition to the pilot, David has also signed a book deal for No One Asked For This, a series of personal essays.
