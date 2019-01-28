Minus Zero Fest Founder Strongly Denies That It Was The Cold Fyre Fest

"The main act of the festival was an incredible talent and performed an unforgettable set that all festival goers loved, but unfortunately didn’t yield the ticket sales anticipated. Regardless, all national headliners were paid in advance of the festival and the majority of contractors had a pleasant experience. There are some people demanding payment, claiming to work, but weren't ever contracted or approved. The vendors that were contracted, Minus Zero is working diligently to find a solution and resolve final balances; companies like ParaDocs, photographers, and a few others.