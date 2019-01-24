After being convicted of kidnapping, Bundy escaped prison twice. When he was arrested a third time, the police didn’t know his identity and he refused to tell them his real name. On February 16, 1978, Bundy agreed to reveal his identity in exchange for a phone call with Kloepfer. The Netflix series includes an audio recording of an interview with Kloepfer from 1978 that details of her conversation with Bundy. “He repeated over and over again that this was really going to be bad when it broke,” she said. “That it was not going to break until tomorrow morning ... but it was going to be really ugly.” She asked what he was referring to but he didn’t tell her. He called her again and told her he was sick and “consumed by something that he didn’t understand.”