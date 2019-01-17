But let's say that she is far enough into the series to see Joe in action: She would hardly be alone in misreading Joe's toxic, dangerous obsession as "romantic." You tap dances on the edge of every romantic comedy trope — and does so on purpose. A character who follows the object of his affection in a rom-com is seen as devoted, not creepy. But when you look at those actions through the lens of real-life — in which a woman certainly can't consent to being followed — you realise the problematic aspects of the romance narratives pop culture continues to feed us.