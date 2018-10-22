Joe’s convinced Dr. Nicky is the fox, and he might very well be — but Joe’s not picking up on that juuuuust yet, even though Dr. Nicky did admit he lost his virginity to “Hungry Like the Wolf.” (Fox = wolf = Dr. Nicky?) While we’re meant to think that Joe stole a letter opener so he could plunge it into Dr. Nicky’s throat — what any mad man would do — he actually uses it to pick the lock on his office, so he can watch Beck’s taped session. Dr. Nicky seems like a decent therapist, and Beck a lost girl who wants to end things with Joe because she is truly just a mess who needs to get her shit in order before she can settle down.