We also get a deeper understanding of who Joe was before he met Beck. And it turns out — really similar to how he is now. This comes in the form of flashbacks, brought on by Joe’s concussion. (He got into a minor car accident while on his way to stalking Beck in Connecticut, which can’t be good for his brain considering he was just beaten to a pulp by Paco’s stepdad.) That ex-girlfriend, Candace (Ambyr Childers)? Apparently, she was a musician, and she may or may not have cheated on Joe with an A&R guy. Mostly, though, the flashbacks reveal that Joe (whom Candace calls "Bunny") was always possessive and cray cray.