You somehow makes us root for Joe in this episode. Is Peach truly the greater of two evils? Well, unless she offed one of her exes (she name drops James Franco, anyone check on him lately?) probably not. Still, Joe doesn’t even need to hack her laptop and find a huge file of Beck pics to realize that Peach is a very toxic person. Clearly, she’s secretly in love, or at least infatuated, with Beck — and anyone who Beck gets close to becomes Peach’s enemy number one. It’s why she’s so keen on making Joe a bad guy, and why she’s so quick to push her theory that Joe stole her laptop or rare book from her shelf.