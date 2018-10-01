That story that Beck tells, about her father’s overdose? It is real, but obviously, the Captain never died. Instead, he relapsed and left the family, only to reconnect with Beck while she was at Brown. He loosened the purse strings, which made it harder for Beck to say no to the occasional lunch or visit. Beck has a hard time being as cordial to her stepmother over dinner, who calls out the grad student for using her dad for his cash. She storms out, and Joe asks her if maybe she is being too harsh on her dad. Beck lashes out and tells Joe that he doesn’t actually know her — he should stop pretending to.