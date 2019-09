As the first awards show of the new year, the Golden Globes red carpet always sets the tone for the ones that follow (Oscars, SAG, Grammys, etc.). One scroll through Twitter during an awards ceremony will show you how much people pay attention to more than just the aesthetics of a dress. For example: Last year, the women of Hollywood took to the red carpet wearing all black to join the Time’s Up movement in hopes of ushering in a new era of equality. Or Issa Rae's CFDA dress celebrating black culture's influence in the fashion industry. With these statements, the red carpet became a platform for protest