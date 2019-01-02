Can Someone Tell Ariana Grande Who She's Dating?

In 2018, Ariana Grande introduced the world to "Thank U, Next," a handy phrase to use for dismissing just about everything. The song itself was a response to Grande's breakup with SNL's Pete Davidson, and it gave Grande's fans some boppable closure to what was 2018's most highly-scrutinised relationship. The only question was: What was next? What came after the great, big dismissal?
Per Grande herself, nothing. Or, if there's anything happening in Grande's highly-publicised love life right now, she doesn't know about it. On January 1, just hours into the new year, Grande replied to a tweet from an outlet which wondered who exactly Grande was dating. (The headline read: "Who is Ariana Grande dating NOW?!")
Advertisement
In response, Grande wrote, "can they tell me too?" She later added, "spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions."
So, this just in: Ariana Grande won't be seeing anyone for the entirety of 2019. I foresee that Grande will be taking honesty with her into 2019. All for the better! Now, we can look forward to the "Thank U, Next" remix that lists publishing outlets instead of boyfriends.
spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions. ?— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 1, 2019
Advertisement