Jennifer Lawrence Told The Raunchiest Story About Herself & It's Honestly Relatable

No one knows this more than Lawrence herself who, in a newly-released clip from an interview with The Howard Stern Show earlier this year, recounted an incident in which she became so stoned at Ellen DeGeneres’ birthday party (relatable!) that she ended up nearly assaulting a woman outside of a port-a-potty.
“I was done, and I went to go see my ride, and my ride wasn’t ready to leave yet,” Lawrence said. “So, I smoked a joint with some rappers. And their shit is different. So I entered a different universe.”
Lawrence then went to a port-a-potty to pee, where she saw a woman who told Lawrence to use the restroom before she did.
In the stall, Lawrence had an epiphany: the woman had to poop.
“So I came out, and I made a beeline for her and I went up to her and I was like, ‘Look, you gotta poop.’ And she was like, ‘No, I don’t. I don’t know why you’re saying that. I really don’t,’” Lawrence said. “All of a sudden, security is grabbing me because what I hadn’t realised is I am grabbing this woman by the shoulders, shaking her, screaming, ‘You have to poop! You have to poop!'”
Lawrence said the woman is not famous, but she would like to find out who she is so she can apologise (though, by the end of the incident, Lawrence said she, the security guard, and the anonymous woman were all laughing).
If nothing else, with this information, you can go into 2019 knowing at least one thing: Should you run into Jennifer Lawrence in or around the general vicinity of a portable toilet, she will make it her mission to see you execute your bowel movement to its fullest potential.
