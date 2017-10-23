Howard Stern Says His Wife, Beth, Was Harassed By James Toback

"He goes up to her and goes, I'm a director, I know Robert Downey Jr., I'm in the editing room with him, blah blah blah, you know," Stern recounted. "You're so beautiful, I'm doing a ballerina movie right now, and you would be perfect to be in the movie, I have a part for you. And she's this young woman, a model, had done some acting but wasn't interested in acting. But the guy was persistent, take my phone number and let's set up a meeting."