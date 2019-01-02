Pete Davidson Just Talked About The First Time He Heard “Thank U, Next”

Pete Davidson brought in the new year the best way any comedian knows how: with laughs.
The Saturday Night Live star took the stage in Boston and the neighbouring suburb of Medford for New Year’s Eve. The sold-out performances marked Davidson’s first comedy stand-up sets since making a disturbing Instagram post two weeks ago.
In the comedy sets, Davidson addressed his breakup with Ariana Grande and the moment when he first heard “Thank U, Next,” Grande’s song, which was partially inspired by it. He also joked that his mother, a school nurse, has faced taunts from students singing the song.
Grande debuted the song minutes before Davidson had to take the stage for SNL on November 3, and the comedian recalled it being “a sad day,” reports Deadline. He continued: “That shit came out before I had to put on a fucking duck hat and be like, ‘derrrp here’s the pizza!’ So all my friends were there,” Davidson joked. "I start playing it. And we're all like, 'Ehhh… it's ok.' We're like 'Okay, it's not that bad for you."
The comedian later turned his attention to Louis C.K and mocked him for his recently leaked “jokes” about Parkland shooting survivors and the transgender community.
“I got a Harry Potter tattoo,” Davidson began. “Then the next day Alan Rickman, the guy who played Snape died, and I was like, oh, what a weird coincidence.” He went on, “then I got a Willy Wonka tattoo. Next day—Gene Wilder dies. Now I’m like, alright, that’s a coincidence, that’s weird. So I’m thinking of getting a tattoo of Louis C.K., what do you guys think?”
Looks like Davidson hasn’t lost his sense of humour.
