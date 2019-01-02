Pete Davidson Just Talked About The First Time He Heard “Thank U, Next”

“I got a Harry Potter tattoo,” Davidson began. “Then the next day Alan Rickman, the guy who played Snape died, and I was like, oh, what a weird coincidence.” He went on, “then I got a Willy Wonka tattoo. Next day—Gene Wilder dies. Now I’m like, alright, that’s a coincidence, that’s weird. So I’m thinking of getting a tattoo of Louis C.K., what do you guys think?”