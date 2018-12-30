If you are a fan of British television and films, many of the actors in Black Mirror's feature film Bandersnatch will look familiar to you.
The choose your own adventure-style film is getting a lot of buzz online. It might be the most Black Mirror thing that Black Mirror has ever released. And while we are spending our time thinking about all of the endings, we have also been asking ourselves: where do I know that actor from?
While some cast members have been in major films, quite a few of the actors have yet to do many recurring roles and are being brought to the forefront with Bandersnatch.
To save you the time of trying to put your finger on why they all look so familiar, we've done the internet searching for you. Click through to have that "aha!" moment over where you might know the Bandersnatch cast from.