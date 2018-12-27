Ariana Grande Shares Christmas Tribute To Mac Miller

In a cryptic dispatch sent out Christmas evening, Ariana Grande shared a tiny tribute to ex Mac Miller. Miller died in September, months after he and Grande split. In the weeks after his death, fans speculated that Grande had adopted Mac Miller's dog Myron. Myron's name later appeared in a tattoo on Grande's ankle in behind-the-scenes footage from the music video for "Thank U, Next."
On Christmas day, Grande shared a photo of Myron to her Instagram story. In the tiniest of text, Grande added, "we miss u merry Christmas," seemingly directed towards Miller.
This has been a tumultuous year for Grande. She released her fourth studio album, got engaged, broke off her engagement, and landed her first number one single — all in the latter half of 2018. Nothing summarises the year better than when Grande pointed out on Twitter that, even though she stated in May that she had "No Tears Left to Cry," the universe had other plans.
Advertisement
In a more official Christmas post, Grande instructed her fans to take care of themselves.
Wrote Grande, "sending you all the love and light there is. holidays can be super tough sometimes. sending an extra hug to those who need one. love u always & am so looking forward to sharing next year with u on the road. for now, imma stick w these queens who somehow always know how to make sense of it all. take care of yourselves.".
Advertisement