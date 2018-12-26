Your 2019 Horoscope Is Here

We have a lot to be excited for in 2019, stargazers! For starters, three solar eclipses will occur this year. The first one, a partial solar eclipse, happens in Capricorn on January 5 or 6, depending on where you live. This event will occur between Saturn, the planet of structure, and Pluto, the planet of transformation. And, since this eclipse occurs in go-getter Capricorn, we'll feel compelled to focus our collective attention on our work lives and ambitions. If you’re planning on starting a new business and following a new career path, meditate during this eclipse before moving forward with your plans.
We will have our first lunar eclipse on January 20 during a full Leo moon, which will leave us feeling emotional and raw. This lunar eclipse will give us a chance to reflect on how we are seen in the world and how we think about self-presentation.
Our second total solar eclipse occurs on July 2 in Cancer, while the second lunar eclipse of the year occurs in Capricorn on July 16 . This particular eclipse will sextile with Uranus, making it a much more lighthearted than 2019's first lunar eclipse. You may find that you want to change who you spend your time with — you may even wish to branch out and find a whole new community. Come winter, we'll have an annular (ring-shaped or total) solar eclipse in Capricorn on December 26. This eclipse will put work back on our brains, highlighting any work habits that need adjusting.
Jupiter, the planet of luck, will square against Neptune, the planet of dreams and idealism, three times this year — and they haven’t squared against each other since 2006! Watch out for high expectations and overspending around January 13, June 16, and September 21. If hope is hard to come by on these days, relax and remember that challenges arrive in order to teach us important lessons.
And that's only scratching the surface of 2019's celestial activity — read on to find out what’s in store for your sign.
Get R29 Horoscopes direct to your calendar, every week with two simple steps!
2. Make sure you're notified about new horoscopes by switching on event alerts! Apple/iOS: Switch on 'Events' notifications under 'Alerts' in 'Preferences'. Google: 'Add Notification' under 'Event Notifications' in R29 Horoscopes calendar settings. Is there a webcal/iCal feed I can use to subscribe directly? Yes! Here
I subscribed to the calendar on my iPhone but it isn’t showing up on my computer or tablet. How do I fix that? You will need to add an iCloud Calendar subscription. Use the webcal link mentioned above.
Can I subscribe if I use Outlook? Yes. Using the webcal link above, you can add the calendar to Outlook.com or an Outlook desktop client.