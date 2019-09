Most of the time, it feels like we're stuck choosing between what's best for our wallets and what's best for our social lives. If we're frugal, we know we'll end up with major FOMO. And if we attend every happy hour, birthday brunch, and weekend trip, there's a chance we won't be able to make rent. But according to the author of The Broke & Beautiful Life Stefanie O'Connell , there is a way to have both — and it all comes down to how you budget.