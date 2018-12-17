Kanye West Says He’s Spent “6 Months Off Meds”

I’m loving the new music I’ve been working on. 6 months off meds I can feel me again. Remember when dark fantasy came out I used to tweet a storm also.— ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018
No one would ever choose to end up in a mental hospital and diagnosed with a mental disorder but god chose me to publicly go through this journey and it is beautiful— ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018
I am able to experience first hand how people who have mental health issues get written off by society. Don’t listen to him cause he’s crazy. He’s washed cause he’s crazy etc...— ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018
I cannot be on meds and make watch the throne level or dark fantasy level music— ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018
You don’t make runaway on medication Even alcohol is and addictive substance called spirits that actually block our earthly connection to our spirit when we drown ourselves in it— ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018