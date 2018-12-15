The Downton Abbey gang is back after a three-year hiatus, and this time, they're extending a formal invitation to what seems like a very exclusive event. Although the highly anticipated Downton Abbey trailer does not reveal too much about the plot, the music alone is getting us excited for what is to be expected when the film opens next autumn.
The minute-long trailer, which is made up of footage of Highclere Castle in full glory at golden hour, teases maids uncovering old furniture and dusting out curtains in preparation for the grand event. We see townspeople waving Union Jacks and soldiers marching in a parade. Everything about the trailer, down to the lone motorcyclist driving towards the castle at dusk (perhaps to deliver a special invitation?), is perfectly cut to keep us on our toes.
Michael Engler directs the Downton Abbey movie and Julian Fellowes, the creator of the 69 Emmy-nominated series, wrote the screenplay for the film.
We can expect to see all members of the original cast in the film, with the addition of some new faces: Imelda Staunton, Geraldine James, Simon Jones, David Haig, Tuppence Middleton, Kate Phillips, and Stephen Campbell Moore.
Watch the trailer below and for more Crawley drama, be sure to catch the film in cinemas on 13th September, 2019.
